Police: Robber In Monkey Mask Fought Off By Runner

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a runner while wearing a monkey mask in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened along the Five Star Trail in Greensburg around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim stopped to briefly sit on a bench. That is when they were approached by a man in a monkey mask who demanded money.

The victim fought back and during the encounter, they noticed the suspect had a gun. However, it turned out to be a pellet gun.

Eventually, the suspect fled on foot and did not take anything from the victim.

The suspect is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (724)-834-3800.

