Students Aim For Sobriety At Recovery High School

NEW JERSEY (KDKA) – For a growing number of teenagers across the nation fighting addiction to opioids, recovery high schools are a way to continue their education away from all of the temptations and peer pressure.

One school in New Jersey, named the Raymond J. Lesniak Recovery High School, has served 25 students since opening in 2014.

Students are given an environment to work toward recovery and high school graduation simultaneously.

The school started small with only two students and has grown each year.

The school is a result of a partnership between Prevention Links, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent substance abuse in New Jersey, and the Union County Vocational-Technical Schools.

Most of the students at the school are juniors or seniors with some underclassmen as well.

Students participate in recovery group work, learning how to maintain long-term sobriety and work with mentors who are young adults in stable recovery.

Social community is also a focus of the school for students to thrive in.