Police Searching For Man Who Left Allegheny County Corrections Center

Filed Under: Allegheny County, David Jason Williams, Pennsylvania State Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who left an Allegheny County corrections center without authorization.

Pennsylvania State Police say 38-year-old David Jason Williams, of Pittsburgh, walked out of the Renewal Community Corrections Center without authorization Monday and has not returned.

Williams is currently serving time for firearms violations.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/Facebook)

Williams is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall and 200 pounds. He is bald with green eyes and has a pierced left ear.

He also has several tattoos, including “P,” “IZ JASE WILLIAMS” and “RIP BIGGS” on his right arm and a cross, “781” and flames on his left arm.

Police has a warrant for escape for Williams.

Anyone who sees Williams or has information on his whereabouts should contact state police at (412) 299-1607.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Deputy53 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 4:37 PM

    Serving time for a firearms violation…and he just “walks away?”
    What kind of supervision do they have at the ACCC?
    I suspect SOMEONE wasn’t doing their job. OR, the management needs overhauled.

    Reply | Report comment |

