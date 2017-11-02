Police Searching For Man Who Left Allegheny County Corrections Center

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who left an Allegheny County corrections center without authorization.
Pennsylvania State Police say 38-year-old David Jason Williams, of Pittsburgh, walked out of the Renewal Community Corrections Center without authorization Monday and has not returned.
Williams is currently serving time for firearms violations.
Williams is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall and 200 pounds. He is bald with green eyes and has a pierced left ear.
He also has several tattoos, including “P,” “IZ JASE WILLIAMS” and “RIP BIGGS” on his right arm and a cross, “781” and flames on his left arm.
Police has a warrant for escape for Williams.
Anyone who sees Williams or has information on his whereabouts should contact state police at (412) 299-1607.
One Comment
Serving time for a firearms violation…and he just “walks away?”
What kind of supervision do they have at the ACCC?
I suspect SOMEONE wasn’t doing their job. OR, the management needs overhauled.