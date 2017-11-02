Thief Breaks Into Vending Machine, Steals Cash Meant For Needy Children’s Christmas Gifts

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — Police are investigating what you could call “a small change caper” at a small Fayette County fire company.

The theft, which was caught on video, took place early Thursday morning at the Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Station.

One of the department’s surveillance cameras shows the thief using what appears to be a crowbar prying open a vending machine outside the entrance to the building.

It’s more than a little likely that the suspect didn’t break the bank, or hit the jacket, but the Belle Vernon fire chief says the small proceeds from the machine are used to purchase Christmas gifts for needy children in the area.

Reaction to the theft was swift.

One woman said, “It’s a shame something like that has to happen, especially around this time of year. It hurts people too much.”

A man said, “I don’t hardly have any words. I just can’t think of any description of how low a person must be. They must be awful desperate.”

The fire company is located on Main Street in Belle Vernon. Officials are hoping someone may have witnessed the crime, if they were driving by around 3:30 a.m.