California Borough Police Find Marijuana Plants, Heroin While Serving Warrant

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) – California Borough Police found dozens of marijuana plants and more than 600 stamp bags of heroin while serving an arrest warrant Friday.
Police say officers were assisting Washington County Adult Probation in serving an arrest warrant on 40-year-old Duncan Evans, of California, Pa., at a home in the 700 block of Park Street after Evans, who is on probation, missed a magisterial hearing.
When police entered the home, Evans was not there, but they saw signs of a marijuana grow operation. After obtaining search warrants, police searched the home and found 24 growing marijuana plants, 19 dead and drying plants, and growing paraphernalia.
According to police, they also found 22 stamp bags of suspected heroin and more than 600 opened stamp bags of heroin and 45 used syringes.
Evans and his girlfriend — 35-year-old Amanda Rossi, of California, Pa. — are both facing a number of drug-related charges.