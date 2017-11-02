3 Killed In Colorado Walmart Shooting; Police Seek Suspect

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) – Colorado authorities are searching for a man who police say nonchalantly walked into a Walmart and immediately opened fire, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila says the shooting appears to be random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

Customers and employees hid or fled toward the exits after gunshots rang out in Thornton, which is a suburb of Denver. Avila says he doesn’t know how many rounds were fired.

Authorities are reviewing security video to identify the suspect, who fled in a car before officers arrived.

Two men died at the store, and the woman died at a hospital. Authorities did not immediately release any other information about the victims.

