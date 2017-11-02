Trump’s Twitter Account Disappeared. Everyone Flipped Out, But Then It Came Back

WASHINGTON DC (CNN Money) — On Thursday night around 7 p.m. ET, the unthinkable happened: The Tweeter-in-Chief disappeared from his beloved platform.

President Trump’s verified @realDonaldTrump account went offline. All it said was “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”

Horrors!

Within minutes, it reappeared — his tweets intact.

Twitter lit up with speculation and conspiracy theories about Trump’s brief exodus.

“In that moment, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” truly became President,” one user wrote.

“That was like .003 Scaramuccis,” wrote another use, referring to the president’s short-lived communications director.

