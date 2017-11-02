More Pittsburgh-Area Kmart, Sears Locations To Close

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sears Holdings has already announced that a number of Kmart and Sears locations in the Pittsburgh area will be shutting down, and several more local stores have been added to the list.
The closure of 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores was announced Thursday.
The list includes two Kmart locations and one Sears location in the Pittsburgh area:
- Kmart — 2830 Gracy Center Way, Moon Township/Coraopolis
- Kmart — 22631 Route 68, Clarion
- Sears — 2334 Oakland Ave, Indiana
All stores will remain open through the holiday shopping season and close in late January 2018. The Sears Auto Center in Indiana will close in early December.
The Sears location at 2999 E College Ave. in State College will also be closing in January 2018.
A full list of the latest closures can be found here: searsholdings.com