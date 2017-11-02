Mother Surrenders On Drug Delivery Resulting In Death Charges

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A wanted Bridgeville woman has turned herself in to police on charges of selling fentanyl that caused the death of a Bridgeville Marine.

The Bridgeville Police Chief put a post on Facebook on Oct. 25 asking her to do the right thing and turn herself in.

The Facebook post worked. On Nov. 2, with the help of her attorney, Latoya “Toy” Rosiek turned herself in to Bridgeville Police.

Rosiek had nothing to say as she was led out of the Bridgeville Police Department in handcuffs. She said “no comment” over and over again.

The 32-year-old mother of six is accused of selling fentanyl packaged as heroin to 32-year-old Michael DeSanto. The Marine from Bridgeville died from a fentanyl overdose on Dec. 26, 2016. Since then, police have been investigating the case.

“The message that I want to send to people that have had family members die — because they want retribution, understandably so, and I hate to use the term perfect storm, but you need the perfect storm of events to take place in order to bring charges like this. It might only be one out of every 300 cases,” said Chief Chad King of the Bridgeville Police Department.

These are the first charges of drug delivery resulting in death to be filed in Bridgeville.

“It just so happened that every individual involved was already in our records management system. Their cell phones were in our system. The same numbers they’ve had and that made it easier to obtain search warrants and everything else for data, location and all of those sorts,” said Chief King.

After Rosiek was driven off to jail, her attorney had a few words to say on her behalf.

“We’re cooperating. We’re doing everything we can to get this resolved. I feel clear that when everything is done she is going to be vindicated of all these charges,” said Justin Ketchel, Rosiek’s attorney.

Even though Rosiek has been charged, the chief says the investigation is far from over.

The department has had a 100 percent success rate in apprehending wanted fugitives by using social media.