Man Pleads Guilty To Fayette County Woman’s Murder, Sentenced To 15-30 Years

Filed Under: Fayette County, Leah Owens, Ross Guidotti, Thomas Teets

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Fayette County woman, who was missing for more than a month.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Thomas Teets accepted plea bargain in the murder of Leah Owens. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Teets was accused of accused of homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, robbery, theft and tampering with evidence.

Owens had been missing since Sept. 15.

On Oct. 26, 2017, police found Owens’ body on a rural road above West Leisenring in Fayette County. The 31-year-old mother of two children had been stabbed to death.

