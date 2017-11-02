Man Pleads Guilty To Fayette County Woman’s Murder, Sentenced To 15-30 Years

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Fayette County woman, who was missing for more than a month.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Thomas Teets accepted plea bargain in the murder of Leah Owens. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Thomas Teets accepts 15-30 year plea bargain in Murder of Leah Owens. — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 2, 2017

Teets was accused of accused of homicide, aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, robbery, theft and tampering with evidence.

Owens had been missing since Sept. 15.

Leah Owens mother, Cammie Crosby, “You don’t know Love till you have a child, you don’t know pain till you lose a child.” — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 2, 2017

On Oct. 26, 2017, police found Owens’ body on a rural road above West Leisenring in Fayette County. The 31-year-old mother of two children had been stabbed to death.

