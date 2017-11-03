Ceremony Marks Official Opening Of Arcade Comedy Theater

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning at the brand new Arcade Comedy Theater.
It’s Pittsburgh’s only non-profit comedy theater.
After years of planning and some construction delays, the newly renovated space is open on Liberty Avenue.
They’re holding a big grand opening this weekend.
There will be a mix of local comedians, improv experts and a few surprise guests, too.
You can still get tickets, too.