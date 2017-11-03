WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Ceremony Marks Official Opening Of Arcade Comedy Theater

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held this morning at the brand new Arcade Comedy Theater.

It’s Pittsburgh’s only non-profit comedy theater.

After years of planning and some construction delays, the newly renovated space is open on Liberty Avenue.

They’re holding a big grand opening this weekend.

There will be a mix of local comedians, improv experts and a few surprise guests, too.

You can still get tickets, too. For more information, visit their website here.

