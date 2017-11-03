Contractor Who Ripped Off Elderly Widow, Mother-To-Be Turns Himself In

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

IRWIN (KDKA) — A contractor who ripped off multiple people, including an elderly widow and a mother-to-be, turned himself in to police Friday.

At Taylor Golden’s home in Irwin, the front porch is lying on its side, and a huge trench is pouring water into her basement and garage.

“[He] took $2,000, left me in, like, $10,000 in damages,” Golden said. “Trying to get the rest of it done before I have a baby.”

Golden hired Daniel Kloshen to build a French drain, but he left her with a mess.

“Six months pregnant and my yard’s a mess,” she said. “It sucks. It’s really terrible.”

Friday morning, Kloshen turned himself in for charges stemming from another job: five counts of theft by deception, two counts of home improvement fraud and two counts of deceptive business practices.

Those charges followed work at 84-year-old Delores McGuire’s house in Robinson Township. She’s a widow who says Kloshen stuck her for $23,000 on a shoddy job he didn’t finish.

“I’ve never dealt with anything like this before,” she said.

Meanwhile, Golden can’t believe Kloshen, a friend who she went to high school with, won’t even return her phone calls.

KDKA’s Paul Martino: “Friends don’t do this to friends.”

Golden: “Well, obviously they do.”

With a baby on the way, contractors tell her it’ll cost $10,000 to fix the damage. That’s $10,000 she doesn’t have.

“It’s horrible, you know?” she said. “Me and my husband both work, you know.”

Golden says she’ll file criminal charges against Kloshen. That’s in addition to similar charges he’s already facing in Robinson and in Munhall.