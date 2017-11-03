Know The Score: Nov. 3, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Academy Park 39, Chichester 12

Bangor 22, Northwestern Lehigh 20

Berks Catholic 28, Wyomissing 0

Berwick 42, Wyoming Area 0

Carlisle 47, Chambersburg 21

Cedar Crest 49, Lampeter-Strasburg 27

Central Martinsburg 21, Tyrone 10

Clarion 55, Brookville 12

Cocalico 63, Solanco 28

Dallastown Area 40, Red Lion 27

Delone 54, Hanover 0

Elizabethtown 70, Ephrata 6

Exeter 42, Daniel Boone 0

Fleetwood 62, Kutztown 6

Gettysburg 30, West York 13

Governor Mifflin 51, Conrad Weiser 0

Kennard-Dale 49, Columbia 0

Manheim Central 70, Garden Spot 14

Manheim Township 62, Penn Manor 14

Muhlenberg 31, Reading 7

Nanticoke Area 58, Holy Redeemer 12

Northampton 34, Pottstown 22

Northeastern 44, New Oxford 6

Northern Lebanon 21, Lancaster Catholic 14

Northern York 49, West Perry 33

Pequea Valley 28, ELCO 27

Perkiomen School 29, St. Andrew’s, Del. 7

Red Land 35, Mechanicsburg 13

Shippensburg 27, Big Spring 21

State College 31, Central Dauphin 10

Susquehannock 24, Dover 17

Twin Valley 35, Greencastle Antrim 0

Waynesboro 21, Mifflin County 14

West Lawn Wilson 52, Conestoga Valley 21

Class 1A District 5

First Round

Northern Bedford 28, Shade 12

Class 1A District 6

First Round

Claysburg-Kimmel 27, Penns Manor 8

Class 1A District 7

First Round

California 51, Bishop Canevin 7

Class 1A

District 11

Tri-Valley 17, Pottsville Nativity 7

Williams Valley 56, Marian Catholic 21

Class 1A

District 1

Old Forge 29, Lackawanna Trail 22

Class 1A

District 4 Semifinal

Montgomery 47, Bucktail 6

Wyalusing 22, Muncy 21

Class 2A District 10

First Round

Greenville 63, Northwestern 19

Reynolds 32, Iroquois 13

Sharpsville 56, Seneca 14

Wilmington 48, Maplewood 14

Class 2A District 11

First Round

Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 15

Schuylkill Haven 62, Mahanoy Area 26

Class 2A District 2

First Round

Carbondale 30, Lakeland 20

Dunmore 34, Mid Valley 13

Class 2A District 4

Quarterfinal

Central Columbia 20, Towanda 6

Line Mountain 14, Wellsboro 13

Mount Carmel 28, South Williamsport 14

Southern Columbia 63, North Penn-Mansfield 26

Class 2A District 7

First Round

Washington 42, Freedom 9

Class 3A District 2

First Round

Lake-Lehman 27, Western Wayne 26, OT

Scranton Prep 42, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 0

Class 3A District 4

First Round

Danville 54, Mifflinburg 24

Loyalsock 35, Lewisburg 24

Class 4A District 12

First Round

Imhotep Charter 53, Latin Charter 8

Class 4A District 1

Semifinal

Pottsgrove 33, Interboro 8

Class 4A District 2

First Round

North Pocono 48, Pittston Area 15

Valley View 51, Crestwood 0

Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 28, Dallas 0

Class 4A District 4

Semifinal

Selinsgrove 14, Jersey Shore 7

Shikellamy 41, Athens 7

Class 4A District 5,6 or 9

Semifinal

Bellefonte 62, Clearfield 21

Greater Johnstown 35, Bradford 13

Class 4A District 7

Quarterfinal

South Fayette 35, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 42, Trinity 0

Class 5A District 11

Semifinal

Southern Lehigh 48, East Stroudsburg South 19

Whitehall 56, East Stroudsburg North 7

Class 5A District 12

Quarterfinal

Gratz 47, Olney Charter 6

Mastery Charter North 6, Frankford 3

Class 5A District 1

First Round

Springfield Delco 38, Penncrest 0

Strath Haven 24, Bishop Shanahan 21

Unionville 42, Glen Mills 8

Class 5A District 2

First Round

Wyoming Valley West 63, Abington Heights 14

Class 6A District 11

Quarterfinal

Bethlehem Freedom 26, Emmaus 15

Easton 35, Nazareth Area 7

Parkland 36, Bethlehem Liberty 23

Pocono Mountain West 34, Stroudsburg 20

Class 6A District 12

Quarterfinal

LaSalle 45, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

Philadelphia Central 20, South Philadelphia 12

Philadelphia Northeast 47, Martin Luther King 20

Class 6A District 1

First Round

Coatesville 51, Harry S. Truman 22

Downingtown East 42, Owen J Roberts 13

Garnet Valley 32, Central Bucks West 13

Neshaminy 42, Spring-Ford 21

Pennridge 24, Quakertown 0

Pennsbury 17, Central Bucks South 0

Class 6A District 2 or 4

Semifinal

Delaware Valley 49, Scranton 28

Class AA

District 6

Ligonier Valley 50, West Shamokin 26

Westmont Hilltop 29, Bellwood-Antis 28

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

