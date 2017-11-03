Know The Score: Nov. 3, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Academy Park 39, Chichester 12
Bangor 22, Northwestern Lehigh 20
Berks Catholic 28, Wyomissing 0
Berwick 42, Wyoming Area 0
Carlisle 47, Chambersburg 21
Cedar Crest 49, Lampeter-Strasburg 27
Central Martinsburg 21, Tyrone 10
Clarion 55, Brookville 12
Cocalico 63, Solanco 28
Dallastown Area 40, Red Lion 27
Delone 54, Hanover 0
Elizabethtown 70, Ephrata 6
Exeter 42, Daniel Boone 0
Fleetwood 62, Kutztown 6
Gettysburg 30, West York 13
Governor Mifflin 51, Conrad Weiser 0
Kennard-Dale 49, Columbia 0
Manheim Central 70, Garden Spot 14
Manheim Township 62, Penn Manor 14
Muhlenberg 31, Reading 7
Nanticoke Area 58, Holy Redeemer 12
Northampton 34, Pottstown 22
Northeastern 44, New Oxford 6
Northern Lebanon 21, Lancaster Catholic 14
Northern York 49, West Perry 33
Pequea Valley 28, ELCO 27
Perkiomen School 29, St. Andrew’s, Del. 7
Red Land 35, Mechanicsburg 13
Shippensburg 27, Big Spring 21
State College 31, Central Dauphin 10
Susquehannock 24, Dover 17
Twin Valley 35, Greencastle Antrim 0
Waynesboro 21, Mifflin County 14
West Lawn Wilson 52, Conestoga Valley 21
Class 1A District 5
First Round
Northern Bedford 28, Shade 12
Class 1A District 6
First Round
Claysburg-Kimmel 27, Penns Manor 8
Class 1A District 7
First Round
California 51, Bishop Canevin 7
Class 1A
District 11
Tri-Valley 17, Pottsville Nativity 7
Williams Valley 56, Marian Catholic 21
Class 1A
District 1
Old Forge 29, Lackawanna Trail 22
Class 1A
District 4 Semifinal
Montgomery 47, Bucktail 6
Wyalusing 22, Muncy 21
Class 2A District 10
First Round
Greenville 63, Northwestern 19
Reynolds 32, Iroquois 13
Sharpsville 56, Seneca 14
Wilmington 48, Maplewood 14
Class 2A District 11
First Round
Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 15
Schuylkill Haven 62, Mahanoy Area 26
Class 2A District 2
First Round
Carbondale 30, Lakeland 20
Dunmore 34, Mid Valley 13
Class 2A District 4
Quarterfinal
Central Columbia 20, Towanda 6
Line Mountain 14, Wellsboro 13
Mount Carmel 28, South Williamsport 14
Southern Columbia 63, North Penn-Mansfield 26
Class 2A District 7
First Round
Washington 42, Freedom 9
Class 3A District 2
First Round
Lake-Lehman 27, Western Wayne 26, OT
Scranton Prep 42, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 0
Class 3A District 4
First Round
Danville 54, Mifflinburg 24
Loyalsock 35, Lewisburg 24
Class 4A District 12
First Round
Imhotep Charter 53, Latin Charter 8
Class 4A District 1
Semifinal
Pottsgrove 33, Interboro 8
Class 4A District 2
First Round
North Pocono 48, Pittston Area 15
Valley View 51, Crestwood 0
Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 28, Dallas 0
Class 4A District 4
Semifinal
Selinsgrove 14, Jersey Shore 7
Shikellamy 41, Athens 7
Class 4A District 5,6 or 9
Semifinal
Bellefonte 62, Clearfield 21
Greater Johnstown 35, Bradford 13
Class 4A District 7
Quarterfinal
South Fayette 35, West Mifflin 0
Thomas Jefferson 42, Trinity 0
Class 5A District 11
Semifinal
Southern Lehigh 48, East Stroudsburg South 19
Whitehall 56, East Stroudsburg North 7
Class 5A District 12
Quarterfinal
Gratz 47, Olney Charter 6
Mastery Charter North 6, Frankford 3
Class 5A District 1
First Round
Springfield Delco 38, Penncrest 0
Strath Haven 24, Bishop Shanahan 21
Unionville 42, Glen Mills 8
Class 5A District 2
First Round
Wyoming Valley West 63, Abington Heights 14
Class 6A District 11
Quarterfinal
Bethlehem Freedom 26, Emmaus 15
Easton 35, Nazareth Area 7
Parkland 36, Bethlehem Liberty 23
Pocono Mountain West 34, Stroudsburg 20
Class 6A District 12
Quarterfinal
LaSalle 45, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Philadelphia Central 20, South Philadelphia 12
Philadelphia Northeast 47, Martin Luther King 20
Class 6A District 1
First Round
Coatesville 51, Harry S. Truman 22
Downingtown East 42, Owen J Roberts 13
Garnet Valley 32, Central Bucks West 13
Neshaminy 42, Spring-Ford 21
Pennridge 24, Quakertown 0
Pennsbury 17, Central Bucks South 0
Class 6A District 2 or 4
Semifinal
Delaware Valley 49, Scranton 28
Class AA
District 6
Ligonier Valley 50, West Shamokin 26
Westmont Hilltop 29, Bellwood-Antis 28
