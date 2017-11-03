3 Kids Found Living In Deplorable Conditions, Mother Charged

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – A woman is facing charges after police found three children living in deplorable conditions in her home in McKeesport.

Police went to a home on Banker Street to try to arrest Tiffany Gall. It’s unclear why police wanted to take her into custody, but she’s facing charges of child endangerment, recklessly endangering another person and theft by deception in other cases.

When police went inside the home to try to find Gall, what they saw made them a step back.

“You can see what the house looks like on the outside, you can imagine what it looks like on the inside,” says Sharon Sandin, a neighbor.

Police say they found trash and clothing everywhere. Empty food containers were strewn about. Dirty dishes were piled up in the sink, and the toilet was overflowing. The home had no running water.

In the middle of it all, a boy was lying on the couch. Police found two girls upstairs.

“It’s very sad that these kids had to live in this condition,” says Sandin. “I mean, I haven’t seen them take garbage out in almost two months now.”

Neighbors say Gall and the children moved in about a year ago, and conditions have deteriorated since then.

“I just hope these kids are safe and in a better position than what they’re in now,” says Sandin.

Gall is now facing three counts of endangering the welfare of children and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The children were removed from the home.