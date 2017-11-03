Man Charged In Pitt Student’s Murder Due Back In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man charged in the death of his ex-girlfriend is expected to be back in Pittsburgh today.

Matthew Darby, 21, is charged with homicide in the death of Pitt student Alina Sheykhet.

She was found dead in her off-campus apartment in early October.

Darby was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for loitering several days after the murder.

According to Myrtle Beach police, a concerned citizen reported seeing a male tampering with a window at a residence. When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description. Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that the male suspect was Darby.

Darby has already pleaded guilty to the charges in South Carolina.

When Darby does return to Pittsburgh, not only will he face a murder charge. There are also two charges of rape — one of an Indiana County woman back in February and a more recent case of a 17-year-old in Elizabeth Township a few days before Sheykhet was murdered.