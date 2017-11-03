WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police Tweet Beer Costume Photo To Deter Underage Halloween Partiers

Filed Under: Halloween, Pennsylvania, Underage Drinking

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania tweeted a photo of a Halloween beer can costume to make underage revelers think officers would be staked out in disguises at parties.

Upper Darby police sent out a series of tweets Tuesday after they found out about underage parties planned for the holiday. They said they know teenagers keep tabs on their social media accounts, so they were hoping the tweets would scare some of them away from the parties.

“We will be dressed up and ready to go,” the department tweeted, accompanied by a picture of uniformed officers standing at attention.

Later, they said they’d heard of a new party location. “Good news,” they said. “We have cars.”

WTXF-TV reports officers checked in on the addresses where the parties were expected, but found nothing.

