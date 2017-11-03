Pittsburgh Comes In Third In Nationwide Breast Cancer Fundraiser

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Seventeen Pittsburgh men were able to raise almost $180,000 for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” fundraiser during the month of October.
The fundraising campaign brought attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the fight to end breast cancer.
More than 2,800 men participated in the fundraising efforts across the country, and seventeen men in Pittsburgh raised a combined $179,416.
Their efforts landed Pittsburgh in top three cities in the country with the most money raised.
Atlanta took first place with 22 men raising $189,552.90. Boston came in second place with 29 men raising $180,034.18.
Pittsburgh’s top fundraiser — Nick Stupakis, of Highmark Home and Community Services — placed second overall in the country, raising $76,750.
The American Cancer Society says an estimated 11,300 women in Pennsylvania will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year, and an estimated 1,900 women will die from breast cancer in Pennsylvania. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and it is the second most common cancer diagnosed in women.