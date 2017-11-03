School Psychologist On Leave After Telling Radio Host To ‘Kill Yourself’ On Twitter

BEAVER (KDKA) — An employee of a Beaver County school district is in trouble after tweeting some controversial comments to a local radio host.

It was a reply message on Twitter that grabbed the attention 93.7 The Fan host Colin Dunlap.

matt rehm tweets School Psychologist On Leave After Telling Radio Host To ‘Kill Yourself’ On Twitter

(Photo Credit: Twitter/KDKA)

The tweet was sent out Wednesday night by Matt Rehm, a school psychologist with Beaver Area School District.

The tweet was in response to a picture Dunlap posted while vacationing in Disney World with family, including his daughter who was diagnosed with leukemia a year ago. They were dressed up for Halloween. In the photos, Dunlap is dressed in a costume of traditional German lederhosen.

Dunlap responded by saying: “Nah. I’ll elect to have fun with my family instead.”

He took a screen grab of the tweets and posted it to his Twitter page. Rehm responded by saying: “Ok. Just leave your penis in the ladies room.”

Beaver Area School District’s Superintendent Carrie Rowe issued this statement about the incident, saying in part:

“We hold all of our educators to a high standard of ethics, civility and commonsense both inside and outside of the classroom. This morning, the District put Mr. Rehm on immediate leave. I want to personally apologize on behalf of the District for this extremely unfortunate incident. As a district, we care very much about the mental health and well-being of our students and I want to send a strong message that comments of this sort, whether sent with ill intent or not, are completely and utterly wrong.”

Rehm responded to KDKA’s request for comment by issuing a statement by email:

“Social media sometimes has a way of bringing out the worst in all of us. Today, I learned that I am no exception. In a completely misguided attempt at humor and the lederhosen costume in Mr. Dunlap’s photo, I made an inexcusable comment. I apologize sincerely to both him and his family and hope they will forgive this error in judgment. I also want to apologize to the entire community, including students and parents. This incident serves as a reminder of how important it is to think before we comment. Words matter, and kindness is more important than trying to get a quick laugh.”

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reached out to Dunlap on Thursday night for a comment, but he declined.

The Beaver Area School District is conducting a full investigation into the matter.

