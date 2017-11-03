Beating The Winter Blues: Plenty Of Natural Remedies To Ward Off Seasonal Affective Disorder

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend, it’s time to “fall back.” But for millions of people, the end of Daylight Saving Time means the beginning of the winter blues.

Rather than resorting to medication, there are plenty of natural remedies out there for Seasonal Affective Disorder.

Josh Meeder, of Harmony, embraces his fast-paced, often demanding lifestyle, but he’s not looking forward to the time change.

“So, it’s cold and damp, and hard to get out of bed,” says Meeder, “and at the end of the day, it’s dark at 5, and stays dark for so long. It does close in on you a little bit.”

For people like Meeder, it’s just a seasonal slump, but millions of others are impacted by Seasonal Affective Disorder. The days are shorter, the weather colder and light is scarce.

“It’s a debilitating problem,” said Joan Kaylor, a therapist and counselor. “Seasonal Affective Disorder is not full-fledged clinical depression because it only seems to last through the fall and winter months when we’re closed in.”

Kaylor helps her clients with a method called EFT, or Emotional Freedom Techniques. Like acupuncture, it taps into the body’s energy pathways. She starts with the hands and transitions to the patient’s head and face.

“By tapping on these points, this can have an effect on Seasonal Affective Disorder by removing the sadness, by removing both the emotional component, as well as any physical sensations,” Kaylor said.

Kaylor says she has tremendous feedback with EFT. She also recommends trying aromatherapy with essential oils, getting your thyroid examined and checking your Vitamin D level.

“It’s natural, yes; and it’s effective, too,” says Meeder.

Phototherapy is also an option, using devices that produce similar effects to natural light.

Kaylor says Emotional Freedom Techniques can be a healing tool for many issues. But before you try it, it’s best to find a practitioner certified in EFT.