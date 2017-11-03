State DOH Releases List Of Physicians Approved To Prescribe Medical Marijuana

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Health Department has released a list of physicians who have been approved to prescribe medical marijuana.
Twenty physicians in southwest Pennsylvania and four physicians in northwest Pennsylvania have successfully completed their practitioner registration and the required training and may issue certifications to patients with serious medical conditions.
The state recently opened the “Medical Marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry” and promised to deliver medication to patients in the next six months.