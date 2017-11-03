SUV Smashes Through Front Windows Of Whitehall Public Library

Filed Under: Whitehall, Whitehall Public Library

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was injured after an SUV smashed through the front windows of the Whitehall Public Library.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene on Borough Park Drive Thursday evening. They found the SUV was completely inside the library. It came to a stop in the community room, which was partially occupied at the time.

whitehalllibrary3 SUV Smashes Through Front Windows Of Whitehall Public Library

Credit: Whitehall Fire Company Station 301

Fire officials say one female patient was transported to a hospital for treatment of a head laceration. There was no immediate update on her condition.

whitehalllibrary1 SUV Smashes Through Front Windows Of Whitehall Public Library

Credit: Whitehall Fire Company Station 301

It took several hours for crews to clear debris and remove the SUV from the library. There is some structural damage to the building. Whitehall Public Works will oversee repairs and restoration.

