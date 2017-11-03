Tastebuds Recipe: ‘Pizza’ Pasta

If you’re looking for a new twist on pizza, check out this recipe from Tastebuds!
“Pizza” Cavatelli, with roasted red peppers, three cheeses, and toasted garlic breadcrumbs
4 Servings
Toasted Breadcrumb Topping
- 2 C Panko Bread Crumbs
- 3 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 T Chopped Fresh Garlic
- 2 T Parsley, chopped
- Salt and Pepper
Pizza Pasta
- 2 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- .5 cup crushed tomatoes
- ¼ cup Roasted Peppers, Diced
- ¼ cup Sliced Pepperoni
- 2 T Diced Rendered Pancetta
- .25 C Parmesan Cheese, Grated
- .25 C Romano Cheese, Grated
- .25 C Fresh Mozzerella, Diced
- 2 C. Cooked Ricotta Cavatelli Pasta
- 2 T Whole Butter
Toasted Breadcrumb topping
1. Combine the breadcrumbs, olive oil, and parsley. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Spread out on a baking sheet and toast in a 350 degree oven until golden brown
Pizza Pasta
1. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the pepperoni and fry until it starts to crisp.
2. Add the pancetta, roasted peppers, and crushed tomatoes and cook on medium heat for 3-4 minutes.
3. Add the pasta, and heat through, stir in butter and cheeses to melt. Spoon the pasta into serving bowls and sprinkle a generous amount of the crumb topping on top