McDonald’s Beats Primanti’s For Pittsburgh’s Most-Ordered Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone knows Pittsburghers love Primanti Brothers, but it turns out, they love McDonald’s just a little more.
UberEATS used their data to determine the most-ordered sandwiches in Pittsburgh, and although multiple Primanti sandwiches appear on the list, McDonald’s took the number one spot.
These are the most ordered sandwiches in Pittsburgh — and no, UberEATS says hamburgers and hot dogs don’t count:
- McChicken (McDonald’s)
- Pitts-Burger and Cheese (Primanti Brothers)
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese (Bagel Factory)
- Pastrami and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
- Capicola and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
- Summer Avocado Piada (Piada)
- Fried Chicken Sandwich (Wings Over Pittsburgh)
- Angus Sirloin Steak and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
- Corned Beef and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
- Smack Yo Mama Sandwich (The Yard Gastropub)
UberEATS says most Pittsburghers tend to order sandwiches for dinner; the most popular time to order is 6 p.m. They also see more sandwich orders on Fridays.