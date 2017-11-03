WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

McDonald’s Beats Primanti’s For Pittsburgh’s Most-Ordered Sandwich

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Everyone knows Pittsburghers love Primanti Brothers, but it turns out, they love McDonald’s just a little more.

UberEATS used their data to determine the most-ordered sandwiches in Pittsburgh, and although multiple Primanti sandwiches appear on the list, McDonald’s took the number one spot.

These are the most ordered sandwiches in Pittsburgh — and no, UberEATS says hamburgers and hot dogs don’t count:

  1. McChicken (McDonald’s)
  2. Pitts-Burger and Cheese (Primanti Brothers)
  3. Bacon, Egg and Cheese (Bagel Factory)
  4. Pastrami and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
  5. Capicola and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
  6. Summer Avocado Piada (Piada)
  7. Fried Chicken Sandwich (Wings Over Pittsburgh)
  8. Angus Sirloin Steak and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
  9. Corned Beef and Cheese Sandwich (Primanti Brothers)
  10. Smack Yo Mama Sandwich (The Yard Gastropub)

UberEATS says most Pittsburghers tend to order sandwiches for dinner; the most popular time to order is 6 p.m. They also see more sandwich orders on Fridays.

