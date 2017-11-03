UPMC To Build 3 New Specialty Hospitals With $2B Investment

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three new specialty hospitals will be built on UPMC campuses in Pittsburgh in the coming years, backed by a $2 billion investment.

UPMC announced the plans for the new hospitals Friday.

The new hospitals include: the Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital on the UPMC Mercy campus; the Hillman Cancer Hospital on the UPMC Shadyside campus, and the Heart and Transplant Hospital on the UPMC Presbyterian campus.

The UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital is expected to be the first to open in 2020, and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Hospital is expected to open in 2022. An expected opening date for the UPMC Heart and Transplant Hospital was not released.

In a release, UPMC President and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey A. Romoff calls the new facilities “digital hospitals of the future” and says UPMC will collaborate with Microsoft to “apply technology in ways that will transform what today is often a disjointed and needlessly complex experience for patients and clinicians.”

An international design competition will be held to determine the design of the Hillman Cancer Hospital and the Heart and Transplant Hospital.

“Working in partnership with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, we will radically change health care as we know it to provide personalized, effective and compassionate care,” Romoff said in a release. “At core, these digitally based specialty hospitals are the expression of our cutting-edge translational science creating treatments and cures for the most devastating diseases.”