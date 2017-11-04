Teen, 19-Year-Old Charged For Illegally Killing Deer

Filed Under: Beaver County, Pennsylvania Game Commission

BEAVER (KDKA) — A teenager and a 19-year-old man are facing charges for illegally killing a number of deer in Beaver County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says a 19-year-old man from Pennsylvania and a 17-year-old boy from Ohio killed 10 white-tailed deer in Beaver County. They killed the deer over two nights using a high-caliber rifle.

The Game Commission began investigating the incident after receiving information through their Operation Game Thief tipline for wildlife crimes.

Both are facing several charges, including four misdemeanor and six felony counts for unlawful taking of big game.

The identities of the teenager and the man have not been released.

