Crews Battle Fire At Washington Twp. Barn

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters had to bring in a tanker truck to battle the flames at a Westmoreland County barn Saturday afternoon.
The fire started around 1:45 p.m. at a farm on Townsend Drive in Washington Township.
“The barn was ablaze, the whole thing was totally engulfed. You couldn’t see nothing but flames,” neighbor Ted Magee said. “It was just burning, way up over the top of the barn, intense flames.”
All of the animals were reportedly out of the barn when the fire began, and no one was injured.