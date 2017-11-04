Crews Battle Fire At Washington Twp. Barn

Filed Under: Barn Fire, Washington Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Firefighters had to bring in a tanker truck to battle the flames at a Westmoreland County barn Saturday afternoon.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. at a farm on Townsend Drive in Washington Township.

barn fire washington township Crews Battle Fire At Washington Twp. Barn

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

“The barn was ablaze, the whole thing was totally engulfed. You couldn’t see nothing but flames,” neighbor Ted Magee said. “It was just burning, way up over the top of the barn, intense flames.”

All of the animals were reportedly out of the barn when the fire began, and no one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch