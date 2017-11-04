Police Searching For Suspect In Delmont Gas Station Robbery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DELMONT (KDKA) — Police are trying to find a man who robbed a Delmont Borough gas station early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station.

Police say a man entered the gas station convenience store and demanded cash from the register. He told the clerk he had a gun and threatened to shoot her if she didn’t comply, although no gun was displayed.

He fled the scene with with an unspecified amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black-and-white checkered jacket with the hood pulled up, a black tossle cap, blue jogging pants with a gray vertical stripe on the outside of both legs, black shoes and black gloves. The lower half of his face was covered with a black bandanna.

According to police, a white or gray cargo van was seen exiting Stotler Drive and making a right on Manor Road. No registration for the vehicle is available.

Police are also searching for a woman who they are calling a person of interest in the robbery. She entered the store a few minutes before the robbery took place but left after saying she didn’t have her card on her.

She is described as a white woman between the ages of 20 and 30. She was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a purple zip-up sweatshirt with the hood up, a black t-shirt, black or gray pants and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Delmont Police at (724) 468-8501.