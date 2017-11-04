Medical Helicopter Called To Derry Twp. Car Crash

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A medical helicopter was called to a car crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Route 217 in Derry Township.

Details have not yet been released, but the vehicle involved in the crash had North Carolina plates.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The car reportedly appeared to be out of control and went through two yards before it crashed.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport at least one person.

West Penn Power was working on the scene to repair a utility pole that the vehicle crashed into.

