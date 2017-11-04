Medical Helicopter Called To Derry Twp. Car Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A medical helicopter was called to a car crash in Westmoreland County on Saturday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Route 217 in Derry Township.
Details have not yet been released, but the vehicle involved in the crash had North Carolina plates.
The car reportedly appeared to be out of control and went through two yards before it crashed.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport at least one person.
West Penn Power was working on the scene to repair a utility pole that the vehicle crashed into.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details