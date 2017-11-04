Police: Pa. Man Murders Woman After She Rejects Marriage Proposal

Filed Under: Christopher Ryan Tucker, Illinois, Murder, Tara Serino

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of murdering a woman after she rejected his marriage proposal.

According to CBS3, 34-year-old Christopher Ryan Tucker, of Albany Township, allegedly confessed to killing 19-year-old Tara Serino, of Lehigh County.

Authorities said that Tucker was caught attempting to steal a motorized combine from a farm in Illinois after his car broke down.

When he was arrested, he told police that authorities would find Serino’s body wrapped in a rug in his Albany Township home, and he admitted he killed her.

According to CBS3, Pennsylvania State Police were then sent to Tucker’s home, where they found Serino’s body. She had been strangled, her neck was snapped, her eyes were popped out and she had been beaten with a hatchet.

“He must have asked her to marry him, and when she said no, he just snapped,” Trooper David Beohm, with the Pennsylvania State Police, told CBS3.

A friend who knew both Tucker and Serino told CBS3 that the couple had only been dating for 5 months and Tucker had recently been in and out of treatment for mental illness.

CBS3 reports it will likely take at least a week before Tucker is extradited back to Pennsylvania and formally charged.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch