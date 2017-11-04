Body Of Missing Man Found In St. Clair Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A missing man’s body was found Saturday while friends and family were searching in St. Clair Township.
According to the Westmoreland County coroner’s office, 45-year-old Scott Neuner was last seen on Friday, Oct. 27, and he was reported missing to the Pennsylvania State Police on Saturday, Oct. 28.
While family and friends were conducting a search in St. Clair Township on Saturday morning, a member of the search team found Neuner’s body in a creek bed near 5th Street around 9:45 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the coroner’s office says there is no indication of trauma or foul play. An autopsy will be performed Sunday.