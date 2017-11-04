Driver Arrested After Striking 13-Year-Old, Fleeing Scene

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — A woman was arrested Saturday morning after she struck a teenager with her car on the South Side then fled the scene.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was hit by a car just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Carson and S. 20th Street.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

About 10 minutes later, the driver was pulled over by Mount Oliver Police at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Mount Oliver Street. A Pittsburgh Police officer was called for assistance.

The woman has been identified as 27-year-old Genise Stevenson, of Point Breeze.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

