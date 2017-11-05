WATCH LIVE: Multiple Dead In Church Shooting In Texas

Child, 11, Found Outside Home With 1-Year-Old Holding Sign Asking For Help

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Police say a West Virginia woman has been arrested after her two young children were found alone outside of their home holding a sign asking for help.

WSAZ-TV reports 29-year-old Schalinda Ball of South Charleston was arrested Saturday on child neglect charges.

schalinda ball

(Photo Credit: West Virginia Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

According to court records, the children ages 11 and 1 had been left at the home for several hours. The 11-year-old told officers she did not have a phone to call for help.

South Charleston police say no adults were home at the time and that Ball was later found at the home of the children’s grandmother.

Ball was being held on $10,500 bond Sunday. Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

