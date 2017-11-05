Man Charged With DUI After Leaving Scene Of Truck Crash, Fire

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CORNPLANTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pleasantville man is accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash where his truck was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Grandview Road in Cornplanter Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say firefighters were called to the intersection of Grandview Road and Walnut Bend Road for a report of a truck on fire. Authorities say the truck was completely destroyed, and firefighters found no one was at the scene when they arrived.

Around the time of the crash, a resident in the area called Venango County 911 after a man — later identified as Zachery Dylan Plemmons, of Pleasantville — knocked on his door and asked to use his phone to call for a ride. The resident said Plemmons appeared to be under the influence and after asking to use his phone, Plemmons fell asleep in a chair on the resident’s side porch.

Plemmons was taken into custody for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

He is facing multiple charges, including DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Plemmons was also under Crawford County court supervision for another criminal case.