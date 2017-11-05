18-Year-Old Flown To Hospital After Somerset Township Crash

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 18-year-old woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a car crash in Washington County on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. on I-70 eastbound in Somerset Township.

State police say an 18-year-old woman crashed into the back of another car after she merged lanes while traffic was backed up from a previous crash.

The front end of the woman’s car was seriously damaged and the woman was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Police say an infant who was in the woman’s vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle were not injured.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.