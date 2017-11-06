Report: Retailers Offer Deals Ahead Of Black Friday

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shoppers don’t have to wait until Black Friday to get the best deals.

With Halloween behind us, some bargain hunters already have their eye out for Black Friday ads, but some retailers are already offering great deals.

On Monday, Target offered Early Access deals on a number of products along with the release of their Black Friday ad. Headphones, vacuums, Christmas decorations and car seats were among the items on sale, along with board games, action figures and dolls.

USA Today also released a list of some of the best deals online.

Amazon is offering discounts on a number of items, including TVs, electronics and cameras, and its Amazon Echo products.

If you’re looking to make a big home appliance purchase, Home Depot has deals on products ranging from dishwashers to refrigerators.

All-Clad Factory, meanwhile, has a sale on factory seconds, which may have minor cosmetic scratches and/or dents. The sale can be accessed with the code “ACVIPNOV17.”

Click here for USA Today’s full list of “the best Black Friday deals you can get right now.”