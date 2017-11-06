City, Penguins Announce Revised Deal For Civic Arena Site Redevelopment

SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Penguins have reached an agreement for the re-development of the old Civic Arena site.

Officials say $750 million will be invested to build office space, as well as space for entertainment and retail.

The development will also include more than 1,000 apartments, 20 percent of which will be affordable housing.

The two sides didn’t say when the work will be completed.

