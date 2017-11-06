WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Officials: Tornadoes Touch Down In Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana

Photo Credit: WSEE

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes touched down in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana during a weekend storm that tore roofs off factories and destroyed homes.

Erie News Now reports that National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado did touch down west of the city in Millcreek.

Crews with the weather service confirmed Monday that six tornadoes came across northern and western Ohio on Sunday, including two in Mercer County, where six people were hurt at a restaurant.

One of those tornadoes started in eastern Indiana before crossing into Ohio.

The other tornadoes in Ohio touched down in Ashland, Crawford, Sandusky and Erie counties.

In Indiana, at least three tornadoes have been confirmed. The weather service says teams found tornadoes hit the cities of Salem, Muncie and Springville.

No deaths have been attributed to the tornadoes, but two people seeking shelter in Erie, Pennsylvania, died when a home’s basement flooded.

Erie Fire Chief Guy Santone says there was eight feet of water inside the house when firefighters arrived Sunday night. Scuba divers found the men’s bodies.

