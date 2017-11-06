Hopewell Native & Wife Among Those Killed In Texas Church Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two of the victims from Sunday’s church shooting in Texas have ties to western Pennsylvania.

Robert Marshall, of Crescent Township, confirmed the terrible news Monday on his 85th birthday. His son, 56-year-old Scott Marshall, and his daughter-in-law, Karen Marshall, were among the 26 victims shot and killed while attending services at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.

Scott Marshall is originally from Hopewell.

“Heck of a birthday present,” Robert said. “It’s a shame that you can go pray and be shot up.”

The family knew something was wrong when they saw news reports showing Scott’s car parked in front of the church.

“We were praying that they were just going to be in the hospital, injured, not found dead in the church,” Holly Hannum, the victim’s sister, said.

Their worst fears were confirmed when Scott never answered their calls or texts.

“Scott and Karen were both wonderful people. Everybody that met them loved them, and they’re going to be missed,” Laurie Youngblood, the victim’s sister, said.

“To lose them like that, it’s heartbreaking,” Fran Marshall, Scott’s stepmother, said.

Robert says his son was a veteran who worked on jet engines and Karen was planning to retire from the military. His son was in Pittsburgh last week for an early birthday celebration before returning to Texas.

Now, Robert is trying to fly to Texas to be with his three adult grandchildren, but it may not be easy.

“We have to get oxygen for me so I can fly. I can’t take this down,” Robert said. “I have to be with the kids.”