Woman Found Dead In Johnstown Alley, Man Facing Charges

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of a woman whose body was found dumped in a Pennsylvania alley.
Fifty-five-year-old Larry Fason Jr. is also charged with aggravated assault in the death of 32-year-old Angela Lunn, who was found with a broken neck in a trash area in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown.
Coroner Jeffrey Lees called the slaying “one of the most violent deaths that I have seen.”
Police said surveillance video captured Fason throwing bags in a parking lot trash bin that were believed to contain the victim’s bloody clothing. Shortly afterward, they said, he can be seen dragging the victim’s body from the rear porch.
Court documents don’t list an attorney for Fason and a listed number for him couldn’t be found Monday.
