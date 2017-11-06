WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Judge Denies Bail For Suspect In Pitt Student’s Murder

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge has denied bail for a man accused of killing a Pitt student.

Matthew Darby, 21, appeared in court for a hearing Monday morning, where Judge Jeffrey Manning made the ruling.

Darby is charged with homicide in the death of Pitt student, Alina Sheykhet.

Sheykhet was found dead in her off-campus apartment in early October. She had taken out a Protection from Abuse Order against him before her murder.

Police later charged Darby with criminal homicide after they say he was seen on video surveillance discarding the suspected murder weapons in a sewer grate blocks from Sheykhet’s home.

Darby was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for loitering several days after the murder.

Darby is also facing two charges of rape — one of an Indiana County woman back in February and a more recent case of a 17-year-old in Elizabeth Township a few days before Sheykhet was murdered.

Darby will remain in jail until the cases are resolved.

