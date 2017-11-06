Sunday Night Storms Hit Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trees fell, roads flooded and hundreds of homes lost power when strong storms moved through western Pennsylvania Sunday night.

In Scott Township, Lawrence County there was a report of downed trees near the intersection of George Washington Road and Eastbrook Harlansburg Road at 7:20 p.m.

A short time later, there was a report of more trees and wires down in Brady Township, Butler County.

Around 7:45 a.m., the National Weather Service was told that multiple downed trees and power lines had knocked out power to the entire town of Cooperstown, Venango County.

Rain came in downpours throughout the night and overwhelmed some of the region’s busiest roadways. Emergency officials in Beaver County were called shortly after 10 p.m. to help control traffic after flooding on Interstate 376 in Chippewa Township.

The Red Cross says it helped one family after their home in Butler flooded.

We assisted a family of 5 following a home flood on the 100th block of Isle Road this evening in Butler, PA, Butler County. — Red Cross Western PA (@RedCrossWPA) November 6, 2017

In Allegheny County, tree fell onto part of Becks Run Road in Baldwin around 1:30 a.m., blocking one lane of traffic.

Hundreds of power outages were reported across the region. In Westmoreland County, West Penn Power said more than 1,900 customers were without service as of 4 a.m. Monday.

There were no reports of any serious injuries associated with the storms.