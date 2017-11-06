WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Sunday Night Storms Hit Western Pennsylvania

Filed Under: Severe Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trees fell, roads flooded and hundreds of homes lost power when strong storms moved through western Pennsylvania Sunday night.

In Scott Township, Lawrence County there was a report of downed trees near the intersection of George Washington Road and Eastbrook Harlansburg Road at 7:20 p.m.

A short time later, there was a report of more trees and wires down in Brady Township, Butler County.

Around 7:45 a.m., the National Weather Service was told that multiple downed trees and power lines had knocked out power to the entire town of Cooperstown, Venango County.

Rain came in downpours throughout the night and overwhelmed some of the region’s busiest roadways. Emergency officials in Beaver County were called shortly after 10 p.m. to help control traffic after flooding on Interstate 376 in Chippewa Township.

The Red Cross says it helped one family after their home in Butler flooded.

In Allegheny County, tree fell onto part of Becks Run Road in Baldwin around 1:30 a.m., blocking one lane of traffic.

Hundreds of power outages were reported across the region. In Westmoreland County, West Penn Power said more than 1,900 customers were without service as of 4 a.m. Monday.

There were no reports of any serious injuries associated with the storms.

