Target Releases Black Friday Ad, Offers Early Access Deals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black Friday deal hunters, start getting your shopping list ready!
Target released its Black Friday ad Monday, revealing the retailer’s Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours and 41 pages of deals.
Stores will be open from 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day until midnight. Doors will re-open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. There will also be online deals the weekend after Thanksgiving with free shipping on everything.
Customers who spend $50 or more on Black Friday will receive a 20 percent off coupon that can be used on one shopping trip between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10.
Target is also offering early access to some Black Friday deals on Monday, Nov. 6, only, including sales on board games, car seats and more.
Click here for Target’s Black Friday ad, and click here for Monday’s Early Access deals.