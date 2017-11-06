WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
DEADLY CHURCH SHOOTING: Texas Governor: 26 Killed In Deadliest Mass Shooting In State History | Live Streaming Coverage From CBS News

Uber Tackles Sex Assault Problem By Pledging $5m To Training

Filed Under: Uber

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DETROIT (AP) – Uber is pledging $5 million during the next five years to fund sexual assault prevention groups as well as train its own employees.

The move was announced Monday and is aimed at helping the ride-hailing service combat its own problems and society as a whole.

Uber’s image has been tarnished by findings of sexual harassment of employees and multiple reports of drivers assaulting passengers. Other industries have also recently come under fire as women have been coming forward with complaints of sexual assault in Hollywood and other industries.

Uber says the groups have helped it train 150 customer service agents for a team to deal with sexual assault reports. They’ve learned how to interview victims without being judgmental, and how to refer them to police and a crisis hotline.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch