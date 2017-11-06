K9 Alert: City In West Virginia Seeks Runaway Police Dog

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (KDKA/AP) – A police department in West Virginia is looking for its K9 dog, who wandered off from his kennel.
The city of Huntington says in a news release that the male police dog escaped in the Prichard area of Wayne County around midnight on Saturday.
The dog answers to the name Rudy.
Huntington police are asking the public to contact them if the dog is spotted. He is a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois.
If you see Rudy, call Huntington Police at 304-544-8442.
