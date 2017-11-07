Sheetz, Wegmans Named Among 2017 Best Retail Workplaces In America

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fortune has released their 2017 list of the Best Workplaces In Retail to work and several Pennsylvania businesses are represented.

Wegmans Food Market came in first on the list, with 92% of employees saying their workplace is great.

Altoona based Sheetz took home 7th on the list, with 88% of employees saying the company is great place to work.

Sheetz credits their above-average pay, employee bonuses, and vacation and personal days as part of the reasons the company is so great to work for.

More than 38,000 employees were surveyed about the company they work for.

Fortune says employees were asked questions like:

“Are you treated fairly and with respect?”

“Do you enjoy the folks you work with?”

Do you trust the people you work for?”

Also making the top 5 on the list:

QuikTrip at number 2, Publix Super Markets at number 3, Build-A-Bear Workshop at number 4, and CarMax rounded out the top 5.

To see the rest of the top 20, click here.