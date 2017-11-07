Ask A Pittsburgh Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes

By Jessica Wasik

Comforting home-cooked meals are one of the most anticipated parts of the holiday season, and it all kicks off with the biggest food-focused celebration of the year: Thanksgiving. Unfortunately the rich recipes coupled with the delectable desserts and calorie-laden cocktails that cover the Thanksgiving table are one of the top contributors to dreaded holiday weight gain. Roughly 75 percent of annual weight gain takes place during Halloween and New Year’s Day. While the average American only gains one to two pounds during the season, there are healthy, easy and, most importantly, delicious ways to beat the bloat and ward off the weight.

Rania Harris, the caterer and food aficionado of Rania’s Catering, shares three of her favorite healthy Thanksgiving recipes that will leave you feeling satisfied and coming back for seconds of these fresh, wholesome entrees.