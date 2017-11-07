WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: About 100,000 Impacted In Allegheny, Washington Counties

Crews Working To Recover Body Found In Ohio River

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Emergency crews are working to recover a body from the Ohio River.

According to police, a tow boat crew observed a body in the river on Monday. They attempted to catch up to the body before it went over the Dashields Dam, but were unable to do so.

Police were notified and when they arrived, they saw the body caught in the backwash of the dam. Several other agencies were called to the scene, but the river was too high and conditions were too dangerous to attempt a recovery.

Crews continued to monitor overnight and will reassess the situation Tuesday morning.

Police believe the body may be that of a woman. They also believe it has been in the water for some time.

