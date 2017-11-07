WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
BOIL WATER ADVISORY: About 100,000 Impacted In Allegheny, Washington Counties

Father Charged In Mercer Co. 2-Year-Old’s Drowning

Filed Under: Annakin Gammon, David Gammon, Mercer County, Sharon

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHARON (KDKA) – Charges have been filed against the father of a 2-year-old Mercer County boy who died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

David Gammon has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

According to police, 2-year-old Annakin Gammon and his 5-year-old brother were reported missing in September.

Neighbors say the entire Sharon community joined the search. The 5-year-old is reported to be non-verbal and autistic. He was spotted a few blocks from the family’s home.

Annakin was discovered in a backyard pool in the next town – Masury, Ohio. The pool is surrounded by a gate, and the homeowners say they have no idea how the boy ended up there.

Searchers and medics attempted CPR at the scene, but Annakin died at a local hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch