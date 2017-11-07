Father Charged In Mercer Co. 2-Year-Old’s Drowning

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHARON (KDKA) – Charges have been filed against the father of a 2-year-old Mercer County boy who died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool.
David Gammon has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to police, 2-year-old Annakin Gammon and his 5-year-old brother were reported missing in September.
Neighbors say the entire Sharon community joined the search. The 5-year-old is reported to be non-verbal and autistic. He was spotted a few blocks from the family’s home.
Annakin was discovered in a backyard pool in the next town – Masury, Ohio. The pool is surrounded by a gate, and the homeowners say they have no idea how the boy ended up there.
Searchers and medics attempted CPR at the scene, but Annakin died at a local hospital.