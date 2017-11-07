It’s Official: Steelers’ WR Smith-Schuster Passes Driver’s Test

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Filed Under: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster officially has his driver’s license.

The Steelers’ rookie tweeted a picture Tuesday morning to share the good news.

Smith-Schuster had been riding a black Ghost bike, with bright green lettering to work. However, someone stole his bike last month, which prompted a city-wide search.

Eventually, a man contacted police after purchasing the stolen bike for $200. The man said it wasn’t until he was watching the news that he realized, it was the bike that belonged to the Steelers’ player.

Smith-Schuster says he normally keeps his bike inside his apartment, but his mom is in town for a visit, and that’s why he put it outside the night it was stolen.

