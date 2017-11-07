It’s Official: Steelers’ WR Smith-Schuster Passes Driver’s Test

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster officially has his driver’s license.
The Steelers’ rookie tweeted a picture Tuesday morning to share the good news.
Your boy finally did it…just got my license! #ItsLit! pic.twitter.com/xcVvJwL3dZ
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 7, 2017
Smith-Schuster had been riding a black Ghost bike, with bright green lettering to work. However, someone stole his bike last month, which prompted a city-wide search.
Eventually, a man contacted police after purchasing the stolen bike for $200. The man said it wasn’t until he was watching the news that he realized, it was the bike that belonged to the Steelers’ player.
Smith-Schuster says he normally keeps his bike inside his apartment, but his mom is in town for a visit, and that’s why he put it outside the night it was stolen.