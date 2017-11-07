Police: VA Employee Caught Using Spotting Scope To Peer Into Pitt Dorm

WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
OAKLAND (KDKA) – Police arrested a man accused using a spotting scope to peer into a student dorm at the University of Pittsburgh.

VA police officers were on patrol at a parking garage near campus when they noticed a spotting scope in Paul May’s vehicle. May works at the VA. However, he wasn’t at the vehicle at the time.

Officers took pictures of May’s vehicle and the spotting scope, and repositioned a closed-circuit TV camera towards the SUV to monitor any activity.

Over the next few days, they saw May entering and exiting the vehicle several times, using the spotting scope to peer into the nearby dorm rooms.

Investigators say they caught May in the act, and he was arrested.

